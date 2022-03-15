ABERDEEN - David S. DeWalt, 67, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, in which he endured numerous surgeries and chemo treatments.

David was born on October 15, 1954 in Aberdeen, SD to Duane and Maxine DeWalt. He grew up in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen Roncalli High School in 1972 and Northern State University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He spent several years in Colorado before moving back to South Dakota.

David enjoyed bird hunting and was an avid Bronco and Avalanche fan. He also followed Roncalli sports teams throughout the years.

Following the passing of his dad in 1998, David moved in with his mom and cared for her until her passing in 2017. He was especially close to his mom.

David was preceded in death by his father, Duane and his mother, Maxine. He is survived by his sisters: Debra (Craig) Clarke of Hot Springs, SD and Diane (Bill) Baker of Rockerville, SD; as well as nieces and nephews: Angela (Brian) Chaussee, Andrew (Natalie) Clarke, Ginger (Brent) Wilk and Tyler (Melissa) Baker.

Visitation will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. A time of prayer will be held from 6:30-7:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.