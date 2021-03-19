David W. Larvie

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio | On Sunday, March 14, 2021, David Walter Larvie passed away at the age of 70. Dave was born on Feb. 16, 1951 in Long Valley, SD to Wallace and Lillian Larvie. Dave's wife of 17 years, Cindy Larvie, was by his side when he was released from the fog of dementia. Dave's body has been donated to the Ohio State University College of Medicine. Our primary goals for this donation are to further education and dementia research.