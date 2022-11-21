Dawn Dyer Solmonson, 94, went to her heavenly home on November 18, 2022.

She was born on May 14, 1928, at Fort Meade, SD, to her parents Emmett Dyer, Sr. and Lucy Dyer.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings; Emmett (Joan) Dyer, Jr., Virginia (Joseph) Dyer Rogers, Norman Dyer, and Leland (Adele) Dyer.

Dawn married the love of her life, Larry Solmonson, on August 22, 1947, at the age of 19. They had 74 truly amazing years of marriage. Dawn and Larry met in Sturgis, SD, when they were in high school. Larry said that when he saw her walking down the street that he wanted her to be his wife.

Dawn was a loving and devoted wife and mother to their two children; David (Marcia) Solmonson of Mitchell, SD and Shannon Solmonson of Little Rock, AR.

Dawn accompanied her husband, Larry, to several different states to live as he pursued promotions with his career at the VA Hospital Finance Dept. They lived in Sturgis, SD, Lincoln, NE, Clinton, IA, McKinney, TX, Minneapolis, MN, and Murfreesboro, TN. After retiring they returned to Sturgis. Dawn was also a devoted aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. She also had a love for cats and was a devoted mother to several felines throughout the years.

Dawn and Larry loved to travel. In addition to wonderful vacations throughout the US, they visited, toured, and cruised extensively abroad. Dawn acquired a huge collection of Japanese Lusterware antique dishes during their travels.

Dawn was a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, SD, and was presented with a Senior Citizen Outstanding Achievement Award.

Dawn and Larry were members of Presbyterian churches in all the cities where they lived. She also sang in the choir and played in the Chapel Bell Choir. Dawn was consistently called upon to bake goodies for events taking place at the church and was known by all as an absolutely outstanding cook. She was an avid reader and had a green thumb that was much admired by friends, family, and neighbors throughout the years. Dawn provided love and support to her family and friends, and we will be forever grateful.

Visitation will be from 10:30–11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, SD, with funeral services following at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.