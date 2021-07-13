Dawn M. Barnes

RAPID CITY | Dawn Marie Barnes, 56, passed away at Monument Hospice House on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Dawn was born on August 15, 1964, in Lynwood, California to Lloyd "Butch" and Sandra (LaBrie) Barnes. She was joined by a sister Beth in 1966.

Butch died in an auto accident in January 1967. Dawn was raised by her mother Sandy and stepfather Frank Radlinger.

While growing up in Rapid City, Dawn enjoyed many family trips and camping in the Black Hills with her grandmother Evelyn. Dawn was a hard worker and got her first job at a motel at the age of 14. She graduated from Stevens High School in 1983.

In September of that year, she married Bruce Bennett in Rapid City. Dawn and Bruce spent many years in Houston, TX, where their son Justin "Bubba" was born in 1989. Bruce, Dawn and Justin relocated to Rapid City in 1997. Dawn and Bruce divorced in 2005.

Dawn married Gabriel Kottke and moved to Arizona and lived there until 2013, when they divorced. Dawn returned to Rapid City and began working for Monument Health in the housekeeping department and worked in many areas of the hospital complex. She was an easy-going person and liked by all. Dawn worked until April of 2021, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer and her health declined.