Dawne A. Kovarik

RAPID CITY | Dawne Adrienne Kovarik passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Monday, 18 January 2021, having endured nearly five years of cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer's Disease. In those five years, however, there were occasional moments the family endearingly referred to as “glimpses of Dawne!”

Returning from Japan she attended high school in Pemberton, New Jersey, followed by the St. Francis School of Nursing in Trenton. After becoming a Registered Nurse she met the love of her life while working at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. It was love at first sight when Dr. Joseph Allen Kovarik saw Dawne through the octagonal window of the Johns Hopkins Emergency Room. They were soon married and she often spoke of how, in the words of the song Two Sleepy People, they “were too much in love to say goodnight.” As anyone who knows them both will attest, they each found their perfect match. Asked often by her children which one she loved the most, she always answered, her beloved husband Joseph.