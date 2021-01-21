Dawne A. Kovarik

RAPID CITY | Dawne Adrienne Kovarik passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Monday, 18 January 2021, having endured nearly five years of cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer's Disease. In those five years, however, there were occasional moments the family endearingly referred to as “glimpses of Dawne!”
Dawne lived an exciting life. Born in Watertown, New York, on 1 July 1939, she later attended junior high in Sendai, Japan. This led to an strong affinity to Japanese culture such that the Kovarik family often hosted visiting Japanese teachers to their home in Rapid City over the years.
Returning from Japan she attended high school in Pemberton, New Jersey, followed by the St. Francis School of Nursing in Trenton. After becoming a Registered Nurse she met the love of her life while working at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. It was love at first sight when Dr. Joseph Allen Kovarik saw Dawne through the octagonal window of the Johns Hopkins Emergency Room. They were soon married and she often spoke of how, in the words of the song Two Sleepy People, they “were too much in love to say goodnight.” As anyone who knows them both will attest, they each found their perfect match. Asked often by her children which one she loved the most, she always answered, her beloved husband Joseph.
After their marriage on 29 December 1962, Dawne worked as a research assistant in the department of Physiology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and later as a nurse at the Yale New Haven Hospital and St. Raphael's Hospital in Connecticut while Joseph completed his Urological Residency at Yale.
A few years later they found themselves in Korea serving at the US Army Medical Corps 121st Evacuation Hospital northeast of Incheon where their first child, Joseph Jr., was born. To this day they have continued close relationships with their treasured friends from those experiences in Korea, meeting annually ever since, always with great jubilation.
Back in the United States they settled in Rapid City, South Dakota, where their other three children, Linda, Robert and Christopher were born.
Dawne held a fascination for everything “cowboy” and often volunteered Joseph to be the local rodeo doctor so she could get front row seats.
She worked with Joseph as his Urology nurse for many years, always clad in the traditional white uniform and cap.
Dawne was known for her interior decorating flair, creativity, gift-of-the-gab, quirky handbags, dazzling charisma, red lipstick, and stellar skills as grandmother to Alexandra, Pierce, Spencer and Zoe.
Her final few days were marked by the miracle known as "terminal lucidity," when a cognitively impaired patient experiences an unexpected return to mental clarity. This was perhaps when the biggest “glimpses of Dawne” were experienced. She danced and hugged and loved and remembered. Following her passing, as her body was led away, her beloved Joseph unsteadily played “Two Sleepy People” on his trumpet. She definitely loved him the most.
Public visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 21 January with a Vigil and Recital of the Rosary at 5 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
For all that knew Dawne and the Kovarik family, a wake will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Courtyard by Marriott.
Funeral service Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, 22 January at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A maximum of 20 people and masks are required at the cemetery.
Given her love of red lipstick we encourage everyone to attend the events wearing a splash of red!
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.