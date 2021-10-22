HOT SPRINGS | Dean Carl Niemann, Retired USN ETC, was born in Windom, MN, February 17, 1944 and passed October 18, 2021, at home, in Hot Springs. After graduating Rapid City High he joined the U.S. Navy. He served our great country for 21 years in the Navy traveling the world, experiencing 52 countries. He then spent another 23 years in service through the Department of Defense.

Some of Dean's fondest memories were hunting in Maine and being a cowboy on the Flying V Ranch in Hermosa. He had a great love for the Black Hills and for his family.

Dean is survived by his loving wife Betsy; brothers Kent, Paul and Ross Niemann and their wives Sarah, Carol and Bonnie. He is further survived by his children, Candace and her husband Mark Gobble; Derek and wife Emily Niemann; Ryan and his wife Jenn Steele and Aleaha Niemann. His grandchildren surviving him are Marah and husband Ryan; Kendra and husband Kyle; Benit and Lanie Steele, Aaron, Rawley and Rok Niemann. Dean's great-grandchildren are Kaytee, Juniper, Lillian, Hunter, Hayden, Jagger and Adeline. He is also survived by many cousins. Dean was a friend of Bill W.'s for 28 years.

Inurnment will be at a future date in the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. We will be honoring his life in the summer of 2022 (date to be determined) in the Black Hills.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.