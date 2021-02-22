RUIDOSO, N.M. | Dean L. Chase of Ruidoso, NM, passed into the arms of his Loving Father on Feb. 11, 2021. He was 88.

Dean was born on August 11, 1932, in McIntosh, SD, to Irl Chase and Esther Farnam Chase. He grew up in Hot Springs, SD, and he graduated from Nebraska State College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He later did graduate work at the University of Wyoming at Laramie in Aquatic Biology. He worked for U.S. Fish and Wildlife for 34 years as a Fishery Biologist and Hatchery Manager in Wyoming, Arizona, New York and New Mexico. He managed the Mescalero Fish Hatchery for 17 years from 1972 until his retirement in 1989.

Dean was a lifelong sportsman. His love of sports began when he played high school football and threw the shot put for his track team. In his adult life, he loved hunting, fishing, shooting sports and anything to do with archery. He was very accomplished at them all. Within his circle of friends, Dean will be remembered for his great story-telling and for his sense of humor.