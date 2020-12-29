 Skip to main content
Dean Lindquist

RAPID CITY | Dean Lindquist, 84, died Dec. 27, 2020.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

