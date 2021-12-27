VIOLA, WI | Dean Pease, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home in Viola, WI.

He was born in South Dakota on October 23, 1951, to Lawrence Austin Pease and Lillian Othelie Thorson Pease. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969, and graduated with two bachelor's degrees (Geology and Mining Engineer) from South Dakota School of Mines and Technologies. Dean spent his youth working as a cave guide and he did rappelling.

He worked in South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Nevada in mining and environmental engineering.

Dean loved rocks and had many samples to show. He was an avid fisherman. He is best loved for his quick wit and sarcastic retorts. Dean was also a wonderful poet. Dean reconnected with a fellow RCHS class member (Carole Perkins) in 2012 and they were companions until his death. Enjoy this poem from Dean

Meaning

Some can only hear His words

Proclaimed as others preach.

They sit, they listen quietly,

To words beyond their reach.

And some can only see His work,

Through panes of colored glass,

But I can see His glory

In waves of windswept grass.

They may have never heard the voice

Of winds in mountain pines,

Or walked on trails faint and old,

Or seen the wildlife signs.

They may have never watched the ways

Of desert's quiet pace,

Or counted stars a million-fold

Throughout the dark of space.

I make no claim my way is best,

Nor would I claim to preach.

But I will always listen

To what His world can teach.

For me, the varied colors

Of trees and rocks and grass

Are far more rich and meaningful

Than panes of colored glass.

And the sights and sound of nature

In eloquence reveal,

Thy glory of His many works,

And that His truth is real.

Let others find their comfort

In words the preachers speak.

I find His many ways and works

Gives me the peace I seek.

Survived by Companion Carole Perkins McCauley

Children-Amanda Dawn Pease Furrell (Paul)

Abigail Ann Nanney (Mike)

Adrienne Leigh Stieringer (Page)

14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren

Carole's six children and 12 grandchildren

Brother -Arley Pease (Joanne)

Proceeded in death by his parents and three brothers

Rod Pease (Linda), Larry Pease (Bobbi), Walt Pease (Lynn)

A Celebration of Dean's Life will be planned at a later date. Donations will be accepted Clarey Memorial funeral home.