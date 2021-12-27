VIOLA, WI | Dean Pease, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home in Viola, WI.
He was born in South Dakota on October 23, 1951, to Lawrence Austin Pease and Lillian Othelie Thorson Pease. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969, and graduated with two bachelor's degrees (Geology and Mining Engineer) from South Dakota School of Mines and Technologies. Dean spent his youth working as a cave guide and he did rappelling.
He worked in South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Nevada in mining and environmental engineering.
Dean loved rocks and had many samples to show. He was an avid fisherman. He is best loved for his quick wit and sarcastic retorts. Dean was also a wonderful poet. Dean reconnected with a fellow RCHS class member (Carole Perkins) in 2012 and they were companions until his death. Enjoy this poem from Dean
Meaning
Some can only hear His words
Proclaimed as others preach.
They sit, they listen quietly,
To words beyond their reach.
And some can only see His work,
Through panes of colored glass,
But I can see His glory
In waves of windswept grass.
They may have never heard the voice
Of winds in mountain pines,
Or walked on trails faint and old,
Or seen the wildlife signs.
They may have never watched the ways
Of desert's quiet pace,
Or counted stars a million-fold
Throughout the dark of space.
I make no claim my way is best,
Nor would I claim to preach.
But I will always listen
To what His world can teach.
For me, the varied colors
Of trees and rocks and grass
Are far more rich and meaningful
Than panes of colored glass.
And the sights and sound of nature
In eloquence reveal,
Thy glory of His many works,
And that His truth is real.
Let others find their comfort
In words the preachers speak.
I find His many ways and works
Gives me the peace I seek.
Survived by Companion Carole Perkins McCauley
Children-Amanda Dawn Pease Furrell (Paul)
Abigail Ann Nanney (Mike)
Adrienne Leigh Stieringer (Page)
14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren
Carole's six children and 12 grandchildren
Brother -Arley Pease (Joanne)
Proceeded in death by his parents and three brothers
Rod Pease (Linda), Larry Pease (Bobbi), Walt Pease (Lynn)
A Celebration of Dean's Life will be planned at a later date. Donations will be accepted Clarey Memorial funeral home.