Dean R. Penor

RAPID CITY | Dean Rodney Penor, 89, formerly of Bison, passed peacefully from this world to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, while at Monument Health Hospice Home in Rapid City.

A Remembrance service and visitation will be at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis on Thursday, April 29, from 5-7 p.m. Please come and share your memories of Dean with his family.

A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Bison on Friday, April 30, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Bison Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.