Deane A. Goss

Deane was born May 5, 1949 in Mitchell, SD, the son of Wayne Goss and Mabel Taylor Goss. He was one of the twins -- his twin sister was Diane Ellen Goss. They lived in Mount Vernon until moving to Sturgis. There, Wayne and Mabel ran a café and lived above the business. They moved to Rapid City in the later '50s where Deane and Diane went to school. After their mother's death, their sister Margo and her husband Ken Lutjens, took guardianship of the twins. They finished middle school at Rapid Valley Elementary and graduated from Rapid City Central. Deane then attended Aviation Mechanical School in Minot, ND. He graduated second in his class.