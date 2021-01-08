Deane A. Goss

RAPID CITY | Deane Allen Goss passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2021, with his loving wife Charlotte at his side.
Deane was born May 5, 1949 in Mitchell, SD, the son of Wayne Goss and Mabel Taylor Goss. He was one of the twins -- his twin sister was Diane Ellen Goss. They lived in Mount Vernon until moving to Sturgis. There, Wayne and Mabel ran a café and lived above the business. They moved to Rapid City in the later '50s where Deane and Diane went to school. After their mother's death, their sister Margo and her husband Ken Lutjens, took guardianship of the twins. They finished middle school at Rapid Valley Elementary and graduated from Rapid City Central. Deane then attended Aviation Mechanical School in Minot, ND. He graduated second in his class.
He married Vicky Potter and to this union Barbara, Jackie, and Tracy were born. The girls were the highlight of Deane's life.
Deane's start of his working career was Mechanic/Tire Busting. He enjoyed many Tire Busting competitions. He retired as a custodian at the School of Mines & Technology.
Deane met Charlotte Sugden, his wife and the love of his life. They spent 34 wonderful years together.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Charlotte; daughters, Barbara, Jackie and Tracy; stepsons, Troy, Chris and Travis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous other friends and relatives.
Deane was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mabel Goss; brother, Daniel Goss; three sisters, JoAnn Thorson, Margo Thorson and Diane Derr; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
Deane will be dearly missed and his sense of humor will always be remembered. There will be a Celebration of Life this Spring.
Online guestbook is available on Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home's website.