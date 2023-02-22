Deanna Marie Holst, age 59 of Box Elder, South Dakota died Monday February 13, 2023 at Monument Health, Rapid City Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota after a brief battle with Cancer! She was born May 1, 1963 in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter of Marlyn (Casey) Clark and Darlius Reiners Clark. She married Sergeant Daniel L Holst, United States Air Force on August 10, 1985 in Waterloo.

Mountain Home Air Force Base Idaho was their first home from 1985-1988, They moved to Royal Air Force Base Greenham Common in England next, staying there 3 years. While in England they welcomed their first son Andrew Daniel Holst. Minot Air Base North Dakota was home from 1991 till 2007. They welcomed their second son David Rae Holst in 1993 there. They moved to Box Elder, South Dakota in 2007.

Deanna worked mostly in childcare, she worked jobs in food service, but always seemed to find her way back to the little ones. Dee ran a home daycare in Minot from 1993 till 2007, in 2008 she began employment at the Child Development Center on Ellsworth Air Force Base. She retired in 2016 due to her disabilities.

Dee loved life to the fullest and was always busy! Her love of kids was radiant as all friends of her kids became her adopted kids and their kids were more Grandchildren for her to love. She loved being outdoors working in her flower beds and whatever else she could do. Dee and Dan led a very active life while in Minot, they had a cabin on the Souris River where they spent most every weekend if they were not involved with Boys Scouts of America Troop 425! Both of her sons obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. Almost every summer weekend Dan and her could be found in a local campground or in North Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa. Dee loved to travel, she has seen many beautiful places with Dan, their vacations were always documented on Facebook. She was a member of the B-1 Afterburner Broads Red Hat Society Group in Box Elder and American Legion Auxiliary 315 where she held many offices including President. Dee and Dan prepared many meals for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission over the past years. Dee and Dan were active members at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minot from 1991 till 2007, Canyon Lake Lutheran Church from 2007 – 2012 and Black Hawk Community from 2012-2022.

Surviving Dee is her husband of 37 1/2 years Dan of Box Elder SD, her sons Andrew (Khrystyna) Holst of Vancouver Washington, David (Kendall) Holst of Box Elder SD, her brother Sam "Sumo" (Donna) Clark of Waterloo Iowa, Sisters Shawn Craft and Leanne Inman of Waterloo Iowa, Her seven grandchildren, Tessah, Kyler, Hunter, Kaydance, Alexis, Weston, and Mila, many adopted kids and grandchildren, four brothers-in-law: Mike Holst, Cross Lake Mn, David Holst, Big Lake Mn, Huck (Marilyn) Holst, Staples Mn, Chuck (Carol) Holst, Staples Mn, two sisters-in-law, Doreen (Bob) Hewitt, Mora Mn, Kathie Judd, Staples Mn, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law, Jackie and Kitty Holst, brothers-in-law, Ken Holst and Gaylord Judd, one nephew Jim Holst, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley, MN with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Staples, MN and from 3:00-4:00 PM on Saturday at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley, MN.

Caring for Deanna and her family is the Taylor Funeral Home in Staples, MN.