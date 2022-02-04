RAPID CITY | Deanna Rose (Bissonette) Lammers (Waunspekiya Wast'e Wi) 37 of Rapid City, SD, was born on June 28, 1984 in Pine Ridge, SD to Elfreda (Janis) Cottier and Tyrone Bissonette Sr. Deanna made her journey to the Spirit World on January 30, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Deanna is survived by her Husband Schuyler Lammers, Children Clarissa, Breanna, Schuyler Rose Lammers all of Rapid City, SD, Mother Elfreda Cottier of Manderson, SD, Dad Tyrone Bissonette Sr of Rapid City, SD, Sisters Bessie Bissonette of Manderson SD, Sonni (Isaac) Jimenez, Brothers Eddie (Katie), Tye Jr, Eric Bissonette all of Rapid City, SD and nieces Jaselynn Bissonette and Gianna Patton.

Deanna is preceded in Death by her Grandma(s) Rose LaDeaux and Madeline Bissonette, Grandpa(s) John Janis and Dean Pourier, Uncle(s) Louis “Boy” Young, Rudolph “Woody” and Phillip Bissonette.

Deanna attended school in Chadron NE and graduated High School from Pine Ridge High School. Deanna started her college career at Oglala Lakota College and then transferred to Black Hills College. Deanna worked at various jobs from Wendy's, K-Mart, and Paraprofessional. Deanna had an in-home daycare so she could take care of her nieces and nephews. Her final career involved helping her people with NDN Collective since its opening in 2018 and most recently as the Finance Associate which Deanna flourished and become more aware of the cultural disparities towards indigenous peoples.

Deanna loved her husband Sky with all her heart (17 years) and out of their love they had three beautiful girls Clarissa, Bree and Sky Rose who she loved with her whole being.

Deanna loved to read (Danielle Steele, Nora Roberts), dance, going to the lake, camping, cooking, and being with her family and friends that become family. Deanna loved to laugh. If you were a part of her life, she treated you with respect, but also told you the way it was (the truth). Deanna will be greatly missed. She was loved by all and so supportive to her family and friends.

Wake Services will be Monday, February 7, from 11 am to 9 pm and Tuesday, February 8, from 9 am to 9 pm, both at Mother Butler. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, February 9, at 1:00 pm at Mother Butler in Rapid City, SD. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. Arrangements are entrusted with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, SD.