RAPID CITY | Deborah (Yencensky) Honey, 72, passed away on October 5, 2021. She attended Central High School and later in life graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree in Human Services.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence, and husband, Pat Beck. She is survived by her father, Edward (Yvonne), brother Rodney (Jeanette), son Wade (Melanie), daughter Natalie (Aaron), and grandson Xavier.

She was a free spirit and marched to the beat of her own drum. She always had a new tattoo to show you and was excited to try new experiences, such as skydiving. She had a deep love for dogs, especially chihuahuas and German shepherds. She enjoyed reading, movies, having dinner with friends, and loved spoiling her grandson with treats.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Bear Butte Room at the Ramkota Hotel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of the Black Hills (hsbh.org) in memory of Deborah.