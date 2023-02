Debra Lynn Myers, 64, of Rapid City, passed away on February 7, 2023, at Monument Health. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.