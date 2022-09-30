WAUKEE, IA - Debra Lynne Wolff (nee LaRoche) 55, of Waukee, IA passed away on September 27, 2022, with her loving husband at her side. Debra was born in Rapid City, SD on February 22, 1967 to Louie and Carolie LaRoche. Her step-dad was the late Phil Zacher. Raised in Rapid City, Debra met the love of her life, Jason Wolff, while in the third grade at Meadowbrook Elementary. They married on August 1, 1987, just recently celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. Because Jason was in the retail business, Debra and he moved around a lot for many years, living in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas and most recently in Iowa. They were blessed with a child, Cameron Wolff, while in Tampa, FL on October 21, 1998.

Before the arrival of their child, Debra and Jason traveled to Jamaica and went on a cruise to Mexico. However, the highlight of Debra's life was enjoying time spent with Cameron, going to movies, perusing through bookstores, record stores and attending concerts together. Being a mom was a joyful and prideful experience for Debra. She liked to spend her down time crocheting blankets for her nieces' and nephews' children.

Debra's career spanned over 30 years in the medical field. Starting her career as a Radiology Technician and ending up serving as a Health Physicist for the Iowa Department of Public Health. She loved helping people, assuring all that their environment was a safe and healthy place to work, but especially enjoyed the people she worked with. Debra was preceded in death by her father, Louie LaRoche; and her step-father, Phil Zacher. She leaves behind her husband, Jason Wolff; her child, Cameron Wolff; her mother, Carolie Zacher; two sisters: Diane Grimme (Bernie), Donna Helmers (Dave); and one brother, David LaRoche (Sue); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were of the highest importance to Debra, as well as the many dogs she and Jason raised. Their love of dogs was apparent to anyone who knew them.

The irony of our loss is that it creates Debra's opportunity for a reunion with others. We all feel comfort in knowing that Debra is now with other loved ones.

A celebration of Debra's life will be at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. A memorial has been set up for the Rapid City Humane Society. Please visit the online guestbook for Debra at www.OsheimSchmidt.com