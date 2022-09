WAUKEE, IA - Debra Lynne Wolff, 55, of Waukee, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd. Please visit the online memorial for Debra at www.OsheimSchmidt.com