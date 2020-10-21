Dedra 'Rose' Shaw

PIERRE | Dedra "Rose" Grimwood Shaw, 62, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 16, 2020, with her family at her side after battling cancer for three years.

Dedra was born on August 17, 1958, to Derald Raymond Grimwood and Audrey Rosalind Grimwood. She married Mike Shaw on July 25, 1981. She opted for a quiet and peaceful life in South Dakota where she knew it would be the best place to raise her children.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Mike; son Sam, his wife Amber (grandchildren Keller, Kirby, and Matti); and daughter Callan de Hueck, her husband Adam (grandchildren Peter, Carter, Franklin, and Della).

Due to the pandemic, we will not be holding a public gathering to celebrate Dedra's life at this time.

Memorials may be directed to: Capital Area Counseling "In Memory of Dedra Shaw", PO Box 148, Pierre, SD 57501.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at feigumfh.com