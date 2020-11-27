Dee Armstrong Whetsel

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and June Armstrong, and her siblings, Linda Carol Anderson and Doyle Glen Armstrong.

Dee was passionate about social justice well before the time she worked on McGovern's 1972 presidential campaign as a young college student, all the way until recent years when she wrote letters to newspapers in protest of bigotry and racism.

Always generous to a fault, Dee helped those who needed help, whether family, friend, or stranger. Everyone always received a kind word, a smile or a hug.

Deidre was a hard worker: as a girl at home and on the farm, as a musician and scholar, and also later when she held jobs for Northwestern Bell as a line worker in 1975 and then with USWEST, the State of Wyoming and a Colorado CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). Dee was an avid reader and life-long learner, going on to earn a B.S. in Psychology after her sons were adults.