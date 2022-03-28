SPEARFISH - DeeDee Gabel-Lewis, age 52, of Spearfish, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Following the service, inurnment will take place in Oakridge Cemetery, near Deadwood, followed by a reception at a meeting room located near the swimming pool, in the Holiday Inn of Spearfish.