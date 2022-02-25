RAPID CITY | Delbert A. (Del) Beck was born January 1, 1937 at the farm home of his parents, Gustav and Ida (Wolff) Beck, 8 miles north of Eureka, S.D. When Del was age 14, the family moved to Eureka where he completed high school as a member of the class of '54. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sharon Becker. After high school, Del attended Northern State College and began his 4-year stint teaching at rural schools near Eureka, still a college student himself. In 1961 he completed his Bachelors Degree, and he and Sharon, whom he married June 10, 1956 moved to Rapid City, S.D. Del earned his Master's Degree (1968) and Reading Specialist Degree while teaching in Rapid City. In addition to his 24 years in the classroom, Del served as Principal at Bergquist and Canyon Lake Elementary Schools for 14 years.

Del had several special interests outside of Education that he participated in and loved: South Canyon Lutheran Church, especially the music activities; the Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus that he joined in 1973; Germans from Russia Heritage Society where he was the first President of the newly formed local chapter; and Little League Baseball where he helped in many areas.

Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Sharon Becker Beck; daughter Krista (Steve Sumner) Beck of Arvada, CO and her children Claire, Lianna, and Daniel; son Brian (Shauna) Beck of Redmond, OR and his children Nicho and Siani; son Jonathan (Sabrina) Beck of Omaha, NE and their children Luke, Charles, and William; Del's brother Gordon Beck of Sioux Falls; and his sister-in-law Lorraine Beck of Eureka, S.D.

Preceding Del in death were his parents, his parents-in-law Arthur and Rachel Becker, sister Wilma Haupt, brothers Gideon Beck and Marvin Beck, his beloved grandson Zachary Beck, and his newborn great-grandson Wren Beck.

Services will be held at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 South 44th Street, Rapid City, S.D. on Sunday, February 27 at 11:30 a.m. preceded by an hour of visitation at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Service will be livestreamed - link found at www.sclc-rc.org.