The 84-year adventure of Delbert "Del" Martin Zambon, of Sturgis, SD, drew to a close on February 15, 2023. Born on July 10, 1938, Del was the youngest child of Clemente and Rina (Bonato) Zambon of Lead, South Dakota, where he was raised with his siblings Irene, Clemente, and Rose

After graduating from Lead High School, Del went to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated with honors in 1960. Del was a veteran of the U.S. Army, honorably discharged as a Captain in 1968.

Del spent the next 38 years with Bechtel International, filling many roles including Vice President and Business Development Manager for the Pacific Rim. He worked abroad for 11 years, and traveled on business trips that took him around the world.

In 1962, Del married his girlfriend of 6 years Jean Gilbertson, and they spent the next 60 years navigating the globe and the course of their lives together. They moved 16 times during their marriage, making their home in Puerto Rico, Canada, Singapore, and all over the United States.

Del and Jean raised two children Teri (David) True of North Carolina, and Scott (Shawn) Zambon of California. Del loved to visit and travel with family. He made friends wherever he went.

With retirement came the opportunity to build their dream home "on a hill" as Del always wanted. They chose to retire in South Dakota near family and built their home in Whitewood close to Del's sister Rose. Del and Jean loved to share their home, and hosted many parties. Their neighbors quickly became family.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren Ethan Zambon and Alexis Gentile, and sister-in-law Marion, Del leaves many nieces and nephews, dear friends, and his beloved dog, Duke. He is greeted in the next life by his parents, siblings, and his cherished pets, Lassie, Princess, and Duchess. Del treated his pets like royalty. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the SPCA, animal shelter or environmental charity of your choice.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood.

