STURGIS - Delmar "Del" Fackelman, 94, of Sturgis, SD, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Monument Health Sturgis Care Center. Funeral services will be Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Burial to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.