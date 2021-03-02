 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delores A. Thomas

Delores A. Thomas

{{featured_button_text}}
Delores A. Thomas

MITCHELL | Delores Anne Thomas, 69, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, due to complications of the Covid-19 virus at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, James Thomas Jr., daughter, Deanna Thomas, and son, James A. Thomas, all of Mitchell; her brother, John (Linda) Robertson, Alexandria, SD; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Susan Marie Schumm and Barbara Jean Mendenhall.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News