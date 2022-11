HOT SPRINGS - DeLores "Dee" Ida Rose (Schwarz) Youngbluth passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 15, 2022, at her home in Hot Springs, SD. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Hot Springs, SD. Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.