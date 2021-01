STURGIS | Delores Julia Lewis, 93, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Monument Health Sturgis. She was born Feb. 22, 1927, to Gustave "Gus" and Julia Stelzer in Parkston, SD.

She is survived by her two sons and their families: Tom and Bonnie of Granbury, TX, and Chuck and Judy of Sturgis.

Her ashes will be buried with Buck at Black Hills National Cemetery this summer.

