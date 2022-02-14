RAPID CITY | Delores "Squeek" (Finn) Terry, 75, passed away February 11, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Kinkade Funeral Home in Sturgis, SD.

Squeek was born in Deadwood, SD on July 15, 1946, to Edward and Reva (Shoop) Finn. She grew up in the Sturgis area where she met and married the boy next door and the love of her life, Rinehart "Rine" Schwartz on September 18, 1963. From this beautiful union, Squeek and Rine were blessed with two handsome boys, Rodney and Randy. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Rine passed in 1974 leaving Squeek with a heavy heart and the loss of her soul mate. Squeek found love again when she met Rolly Converse. In 1977, the loving couple was blessed with a beautiful little girl, Misty Rose. Following the death of Rolly, Squeek made a life with her husband Walter Terry for 29 years before his passing in 2020.

Squeek was an accomplished beautician and artist. She had a passion for painting and drawing. Today her home is decorated with her many works of art. She loved to go camping and fishing with family, and loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. The strong bond that she and her sisters Carrie and Teddy shared is one to be admired. Squeek was a kind, loving soul with an infectious smile and a heart of gold. Among her many talents, Squeek was a stellar poker player and often enjoyed her victories with a twinkle in her eye, kind smile, and a few dollars in her pocket.

Squeek is survived by her daughter, Misty (Justin) Papenfuss, Gillette, WY; her son, Randy (Kris) Schwartz, Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Dane, Kyle and Reed Papenfuss, Kayla (Mike) Wilson, Brittany Whitney (Chris Klunder), Mandi Schwartz (Corey Aga), and four great-grandchildren; her sister Carrie (Robert) Steeves, and numerous family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Reva (Shoop) Finn; Rine Schwartz; Rolly Converse; Walter Terry; son, Rodney Schwartz; sister, Teddy Outka; brother-in-law, Thomas Outka; and nephew, Jimmy Steeves.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.