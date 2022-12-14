PRESHO - Delores Volmer, age 89, of Presho, SD, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain.

A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. CST with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Interment will be held 1:30 p.m. CST at the Draper Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.