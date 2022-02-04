Deloris C. Kenitzer

After Norman retired from the Post Office, they built homes and he leased and farmed land. Together they built a log cabin in the Big Horn Mountains above Buffalo, Wyoming where the family spent time fishing, hiking, exploring and just enjoying the beautiful Wyoming wilderness. Eventually they moved to Buffalo where they owned and operated the Mansion House Motel, a coin laundry, and Norman developed and built modular homes. Later, they moved to Rapid City, SD and bought Besler's Ice Cream Shop in the Rushmore Mall. Deloris loved working the shop, meeting new people and learning their life stories. They enjoyed collecting antiques and Deloris had quite an eye for it. She truly loved garage saleing and collecting treasures. Together they enjoyed traveling and collecting along the way. Since Deloris did not like to fly, they went from coast to coast, north to south exploring much of the USA by car. She could make anyone laugh with her quick jokes and smart wit. She had a sharp, curious mind and an amazing memory as she could tell you stories with extreme detail even as she turned 90. Playing cards and games was always a fun part of any family gathering. She loved to write handwritten notes and wrote often. She never met a stranger, never had a mean thing to say, always offering positive sound advice and took her faith seriously, a true believer in Christ. She was and always will be loved by all who knew her. She was a true homemaker, cooking, baking, canning, gardening and keeping up with 3 children's activities. As a mother, she taught her children to work hard, respect others, live honestly and help those less fortunate.