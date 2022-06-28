DEADWOOD - Deloris Jane (DeBock) Stratton, 88, of Deadwood, SD, breathed her last on June 23, 2022 in the Deadwood Hospital surrounded by family. Deloris was born on December 15, 1933 to Roy and Violet (Leeling) DeBock in Crawford, Nebraska.

Deloris grew up there until age 17 when she met a handsome, telephone man named Glenn. They were married for 62 years until Glenn passed in 2015. Glenn and Deloris built their log home in Deadwood in 1957. They even peeled the logs by hand and lived in the basement with three children until it was completed. She was a mother and homemaker for her four children. Once the kids were older, she worked at Sears, JC Penney's, and helped Glenn build and run his gun shop, The Lock, Stock and Barrel.

In 1979 she became the owner of The Carousel Ice Cream Parlour (36 flavors) on Deadwood Main Street. A few years later she purchased, Pop's Grabit and Growl next door to the Carousel. Deloris was in her element as a business owner. She loved her employees and worked from morning to night. Late night Pac-Man playing and water fights with the employees were par for the course. In 1989, when gaming arrived in Deadwood, she sold her businesses and retired.

Deloris loved her yard and flowers, reading, cooking, embroidery, crocheting, walking and shopping with her good friend, Loretta. Later in life, she put a puzzle a week together with the help of Linda, her daughter-in-law and Jay, her son-in-law. Her favorite role in life was that of being a grandma and great-grandma.

Deloris is survived by her children: Doug (Linda) Stratton, Sturgis, SD, Diana (Tim) Terlesky, Caldwell, ID, Rod Stratton, Scottsdale, AZ and Pam (Jay) Smith, Deadwood, SD; ten grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother; and a sister.

A private family celebration of life will be held, August 12, 2022, where she will be buried with Glenn at The Black Hills National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.