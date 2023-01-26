Deloris V. (Ellerman) Holmgren

Deloris (Dee) V. (Ellerman) Haedt Holmgren peacefully and without fanfare moved on to the next phase of life on Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023.

She was born on June 30, 1932, in Deadwood, SD to Clyde and Edna Ellerman.

Dee lived the first five years of her life in Moskee, WY, then moved to Spearfish, SD where she graduated from Spearfish High School and attended BH State College for one year.

She married Paul J. Haedt, Jr. in about 1952. They lived in Rapid City, SD and raised their three boys.

Dee worked for about 14 years for Dr. Joe Kovarik, a Urologist, as a Medical Assistant. She then held several jobs including Receptionist and general girl-Friday for Rushmore Mutual Life Insurance Co.

In 1971, she met her future husband, Lowell, at a wedding when her son married his daughter! They instantly became friends!

About a year later, she and her husband separated and divorced. About a year after that Lowell, and his wife divorced and three days after that was declared final, they got married and lived very happily together for 49 and a half years! They have been blessed with a combined family of eight children-in-law and a bunch of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-greats, who have been a wonderful, compatible family!

Dee had a great love of music. She played the piano and organ, taught her boys to play and over the years served as a musician or organist for two Methodist Churches, two Eastern Star Chapters, her DOES (ladies of Elks) Drove, her daughters of the Niles (ladies of Shriners) Chapter, and the United Commercial Travelers Chapter Auxiliary. She was an active member of Eastern Star at the local and state level, the DOES and Nile both at the local, state and national levels, and the Medical Assistants Association at the local and state level. For a number of years she played baritone horn in the New Horizons Band.

Dee is survived by her husband (lover) Lowell, her brother, Roy Ellerman; sister-in-law, Mary; and three sons: Paul J. (Candy) of Sturgis, SD, Bruce (Virginia) of Tacoma, WA, and John (Robin) of Bothel, WA. She was preceded on this final adventure by her parents and two sisters.

There will be no public viewing. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to PO Box 2846, Rapid City, SD 57709 and will be forwarded to the family. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.