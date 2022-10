BLACK HAWK - Delvin Dean Pearson, 83, of Black Hawk, SD, died at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Visitation is Wednesday, October 5, 2022. 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.