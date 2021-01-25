Demarest H. Crary III

RAPID CITY | Demarest Huntington Crary III was born Dec. 15, 1947 to Alberta and Demarest Crary II in Deadwood. Dem grew up and graduated high school in Deadwood and later attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish. While at BHSU, he met his future wife of 49 years, Lee Ann (Landwehr) Crary, where they both earned their degrees in education and were married Dec. 29, 1970. Dem and Lee began their life together in Fergus Falls, MN. They welcomed their first son, Demarest “DH” Crary IV on March 25, 1972.
The family moved to Bison, where they could both fulfill their calling as educators. Dem became the business teacher for the Bison High School. He touched countless lives through love of teaching, his witty sense of humor, and the joy he found working with students over multiple generations. He often spoke of his students as the reason why he enjoyed teaching so much. He was always proud of his students and the careers they achieved.
Dem and Lee welcomed their second son, Edward Wilfred, on July 11, 1981. Five years later they welcomed their daughter, Mary Lynn, on Feb. 6, 1986. Dem devoted his life to his family; he will forever be in their hearts.
Dem retired from the Bison School District in May 2007 after 33 years of dedicated teaching. He quickly realized he missed teaching and took a position in the Isabel School District. A few years later he retired so he could enjoy more time with his family. Dem loved to visit and go on trips with his brothers. He was always planning his next trip to the Black Hills or Las Vegas to spend time with them and have fun. Dem always made sure that if there was a good time to be had, it would not be missed by any of his family or friends.
He passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2021 in Rapid City, where he rejoins his wife Lee and their eldest son, DH, in their heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and former students.
Dem was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Demarest Crary II; his wife, Lee Ann Crary; and his eldest son, Demarest “DH” Crary IV.
He is survived in life by his brothers, Lowell (Terese) Crary of Sun Lakes, AZ, and John Crary of Bullhead City, AZ; his two children, Edward (Sarah) Crary of West Fargo, ND, and Mary Lynn (Nicholas) Patterson of Kadoka; and five grandchildren, Eva, Emma, Cayden, Easton and Oakley.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Dem's family ask that wearing of masks and social distancing are practiced. For those unable to wear or who are uncomfortable with masks as well as those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website to allow virtual attendance.