Demarest H. Crary III

RAPID CITY | Demarest Huntington Crary III was born Dec. 15, 1947 to Alberta and Demarest Crary II in Deadwood. Dem grew up and graduated high school in Deadwood and later attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish. While at BHSU, he met his future wife of 49 years, Lee Ann (Landwehr) Crary, where they both earned their degrees in education and were married Dec. 29, 1970. Dem and Lee began their life together in Fergus Falls, MN. They welcomed their first son, Demarest “DH” Crary IV on March 25, 1972.

The family moved to Bison, where they could both fulfill their calling as educators. Dem became the business teacher for the Bison High School. He touched countless lives through love of teaching, his witty sense of humor, and the joy he found working with students over multiple generations. He often spoke of his students as the reason why he enjoyed teaching so much. He was always proud of his students and the careers they achieved.

Dem and Lee welcomed their second son, Edward Wilfred, on July 11, 1981. Five years later they welcomed their daughter, Mary Lynn, on Feb. 6, 1986. Dem devoted his life to his family; he will forever be in their hearts.