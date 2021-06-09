Dena E. Frantsvog

RAPID CITY | Dena Eva Frantsvog passed away June 5, 2021. Dena was born on March 13, 1950 in Minot, ND. Dena and her husband, Richard, moved to Rapid City in 2006 after retiring.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, Esther Bahl and Harold Logelin and her husband, Richard Frantsvog. She is survived by her son, Randy Frantsvog; sisters, Debby (Rick) Anderson, Donna (Ken) Sheffield, and JoAnn (Wayne Hall) Bahl; brother, Milo (Marilyn) Logelin; stepbrothers, Dennis (Linda) Bahl and Wayne Bahl; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on June 16, at Freedom Church. Memorial services will be at noon, followed by a luncheon. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Church in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home