Dennis Brady

PIERRE | Dennis was welcomed into heaven on Nov. 16, 2020 at his home in Pierre.

Dennis was born Nov. 8, 1941 to Thomas and Josephine (Ondricek) Brady, at St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Dennis was born with Cerebral Palsy and from his birth life became a daily struggle for him. Dennis never allowed his disability to slow him down or become an excuse not to do an honest day's work.

He graduated from TF Riggs HS with the Class of 1964. He worked at Sooper Dooper until he started his career with the GSA in the Federal Building in Pierre. He worked there for 30 years before retiring in 2003. After retiring he didn't want to be idle and took a part-time job working at the Runnings Warehouse.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, dining at Perkins, and cruising around town. He didn't have a family of his own but whenever he would meet a little child his face would light up and he would always smile and talk to them. He was a private guy but would always say hello and be friendly to anyone he met.