PIEDMONT - Dennis C. Carlton, 73, of Piedmont, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Dennis was born July 9, 1949, in Iowa City, Iowa to Burl and Eleanor (Wanner) Carlton.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and served his tour of duty in Japan.

Dennis was a plumber for more than 40 years who enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, exploring the Black Hills, being a shade tree mechanic and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his son Kane (Laurie) Carlton of Marion, Iowa and grandchildren, Alexandria Carlton, Kaden Carlton and Kaleb Carlton

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean Carlton.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

