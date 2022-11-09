RAPID CITY- Dennis "Denny" Adler, 80, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Denny was born on February 18, 1942 in Ipswich, SD and was the youngest child of Leo Adler and Helen (Sahli) Adler.

Denny met Barb in 1983 and this is a quote from him "I married the most wonderful woman in the world and I will love her forever. She is the one that made my life whole." They were married on May 25, 1985 at Faith Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife; children and spouses; grandchildren and spouses; great-grandchildren; along with many lifelong friends. We will miss him greatly and will hold his spirit and memories in our hearts forever.

Denny was a wonderful husband, man, provider and adored his wife, Barb. He was a kind, honest, respectful, loyal, adventurous, inspirational, and basically an awesome man. He was happy, loving, and easy to get along with and was a great grandpa.

Denny was an Insurance Agent for most of his life and his former company name was Adler Insurance Services and he most certainly cared deeply for his clients. He was a role model to follow for professionalism and leadership to those he touched throughout his life.

He was a pool shark, old car enthusiast, and both Denny and Barb enjoyed their motorcycles, motorhomes, and loved animals, especially their dog Cujo. Denny and Barb enjoyed performing karaoke at many places for years and they were members of Faith Lutheran Church.

Denny served on council and other leadership positions at their church. Their faith in God is strong.

A memorial service will be on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 17 Indiana Street, Rapid City, SD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. A shared meal will be held at 4:00 p.m. following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Black Hills Humane Society.

So many hearts are hurting today thinking of a loved one that is no longer physically with us. We pray that God will help each and every one to find a way to keep the sweet memories alive, to heal broken hearts and keep them open to face another day because life will move on, and the sun will shine again.

Please visit the online guestbook for Denny at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.