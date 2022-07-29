RAPID CITY - Dennis "Denny" York, 85, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Denny was a United States Army retired Colonel.
Visitation will start at 10:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 825 West Main Street, Lead, SD. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am at the church.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 2:00 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and more information on www.osheimschmidt.com.