RAPID CITY - Dennis Dodge (80), formerly from Rapid City, passed away March 19, 2023 in Mesa, Az His long struggle with Parkinsons is over and he is singing with the angels.

Denny was born November 9, 1942 to Dale Leslie Dodge and Luella Mae (Clark) Dodge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He attended school in Sioux Falls, graduating in 1960 from Washington High School. He was active in the Washington High School Band. That was the beginning of his love of music.

He married Deanna Anderson in 1963. They had two children, Jeff and Julie.

After High School Denny worked at Morrell Packing Plant, On weekends he was the announcer at ThunderValley Dragway and won several awards for his announcing. He also wrote the track's newspaper.

Denny went to night school to become a court reporter, and in 1975 accepted a position with the 7th circuit court in Rapid City. He retired in 2006 after 31 years.

Also in 2006, Denny married Sharon Carr and his family expanded with another son, John Carr. He loved golfing, breakfast with friends at Millstone, Happy Hour with friends a Gill's and singing. He used his beautiful bass voice in the Shrine Of Democracy Chorus, the Gospel Choir at 1st United Methodist Church and the Joyful Gals and Guys at the Canyon Lake Senior Center. After retiring, Denny and Sharon became "snowbirds". They rented for several years in Az. In 2018 they bought a place in Valle del Oro in Mesa.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; sister Bev (Burt) Brown; step sister Dorthy Dodge; step brother Richard Dodge and special "big brother" cousin Walt Knochenmus. His children: Jeff Dodge, Julie Dodge Fisk and John (Devon) Carr; four grandchildren: Kyrianna Dodge, Ethan Fisk, Lauryn Carr and Jake Carr. Sisters-in-law: Glenda Boehner, Sally (Gary) Hoff, Peggy (Ron) Junek; brothers-in-law Kenny (Maribeth) Lee, Gary (Gin) Lee and son in law Ron Fisk. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Rapid City, date to be determined.