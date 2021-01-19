PIERRE | Dennis Eisnach, 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding private services at this time with a public service and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Dennis Eisnach was born Jan. 2, 1936, at Estelline, to Willard and Anna (Schilling) Eisnach. He graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended South Dakota School of Mines. He served in the United States Marine Corps 1957-1959. On June 8, 1958, he married Shirley Salmonson.
Dennis joined the Rapid City Police Department in 1959, and then was hired by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Upon attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was transferred to Pierre, in 1970. He was appointed Superintendent of the SDHP in 1974 and served in that position until his retirement in 1980. After his SDHP retirement, he worked for the Dept. of Public Safety in Watertown, Swift Bird Prison, a private detective agency, Pierre Economic Development, and Montana-Dakota Resources. He was elected to the SD Public Utilities Commission for a six-year term and Mayor of Pierre for six years.
Dennis devoted much of his time serving on boards and commissions: Oahe Red Cross, Missouri Shores, Capital Area Counseling, Capital University Center, St. Mary's Hospital Board, SD Real Estate Commission. AARP National Policy Council, SD AARP Executive Council. Dennis also served as SD AARP president for several years. He was a member of Rotary, American Legion, Marine Corps League, RSVP, and the Oahe Presbyterian Church. He and Shirley received the SD AARP Andrus Award for Community Service in 2007 and the PACO Award for Outstanding Volunteers in 2011.
Dennis ran a marathon at age 50. He was an avid fan of the Governors and Lady Govs for more than 40 years. His interests included basketball, football, car racing, classic cars, mechanics, reading, and politics.
Dennis always had a picture of his grandchildren to show friends. He and Shirley hosted all the grandchildren annually for a week of "Cousins' Camp" for more than 20 years. In later years, they just enjoyed watching the interactions of their grandchildren...the eight biological and the six international adoptees. Most recently he delighted in his great-granddaughter, Maleah Joy Becker.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughters, Danna (Stan) Nesler, Shorewood, WI, Denette (Dave) Becker, Pierre, and Darla (Keith) Wrage, Mankato, MN; 14 grandchildren: Nicholas & Frannie Nesler, Taylor (LaTora), Tanna, Kaylee, Frank, Vick Becker, Tate, Ty, Tage, Tava, Trace, Tessa, Tad Wrage; one great-grandchild, Maleah Becker; sister, Diana Kidder, Bloomington, MN; brother-in-law and his wife, Einar (Linda) Salmonson; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by parents, Willard & Anna; brother, Dean and sister-in-law, Merlaine Eisnach; in-laws, Einar & Mary Salmonson; and brother-in-law, Stanley Salmonson.
The family wishes for memorials to be directed to Countryside Support and Memory Care or Avera at Home.
Cards and condolences can be sent to: 1800 Grandview St., Pierre, SD 57501.