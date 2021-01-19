PIERRE | Dennis Eisnach, 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Due to Covid-19 the family will be holding private services at this time with a public service and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Dennis Eisnach was born Jan. 2, 1936, at Estelline, to Willard and Anna (Schilling) Eisnach. He graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended South Dakota School of Mines. He served in the United States Marine Corps 1957-1959. On June 8, 1958, he married Shirley Salmonson.

Dennis joined the Rapid City Police Department in 1959, and then was hired by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Upon attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was transferred to Pierre, in 1970. He was appointed Superintendent of the SDHP in 1974 and served in that position until his retirement in 1980. After his SDHP retirement, he worked for the Dept. of Public Safety in Watertown, Swift Bird Prison, a private detective agency, Pierre Economic Development, and Montana-Dakota Resources. He was elected to the SD Public Utilities Commission for a six-year term and Mayor of Pierre for six years.