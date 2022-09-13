RAPID CITY - Dennis Paul Landguth passed away September 4, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Denny was born to Ben and Clara Landguth on May 9, 1946 in Lead, SD.

He grew up in Lead where he loved the outdoors, learned to fly fish in Spearfish Canyon, was a Boy Scout and then an Eagle Scout. Denny graduated from Lead High School in 1964 and SD School of Mines and Technology in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

In October of 1974 he married Susan Younie in Rapid City. He began his engineering career with the SD Department of Transportation as a project engineer, then area engineer, regional engineer and lastly serving as Secretary of the Department until his retirement in 2005. During his career he became a Professional Engineer and Registered Land Surveyor.

After retiring he served on the Rapid City Planning and Zoning Commission and the South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment, plus now he had more time for fly fishing.

Denny was an avid fly fisherman, fly fishing was his religion. He preferred to fish every day, any day above 32 degrees was fishable, fishing his beloved Spearfish Canyon, Rapid Creek, Pactola Lake, and the streams of the Black Hills, together with trips to the waters of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Alaska, Idaho and Canada. Also backpacking in Wyoming when he was younger to access more fishing. He loved his fishing excursions with his family and fly fishing friends. The fishing is done now.

Grateful to have shared his life, Denny is survived by his wife, Susan, Rapid City; brother Chuck (Bev) Landguth of Knoxville, TN; nieces: Nancy (Dennis) Turner of Columbus, OH, Erin Landguth (Zach Holden) of Missoula, MT, and Kathy (Jerry) Bish, of Maryland; nephews: Mark (Carlene) Landguth, Rapid City, Scott (Jennifer) Landguth, Rapid City, Dave (Kay) Landguth of Knoxville TN, and Mike (Page) Landguth of Cary, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Dan.

He loved the Fall most of all. A family memorial service will be held in Spearfish Canyon. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.