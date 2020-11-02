 Skip to main content
Dennis S. Yohner

HOT SPRINGS | Dennis S. Yohner, 94, Hot Springs and Rapid City, and formerly of Harvey, ND, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.

Private graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery, Harvey, ND.

Dennis was born on Nov. 29, 1925 in Martin, ND, to John and Kathryn (Schmidt) Yohner. He grew up on the farm in the Selz and Harvey area.

He married H. Arlene (Smith) Hartman on April 22, 1967, in Rapid City, SD. They were married for 49 years living in Martin, SD, Washington State, Harvey, ND, Rapid City, and Hot Springs, SD.

Dennis was a contractor in the residential construction industry well into his 80s. He and Arlene loved to dance, camp, fish, and were heavily involved in the Senior Center in Harvey and Hot Springs. He also enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Dr. Shirley Yohner of El Monte, CA; son, Dennis (Carol) Yohner, Martin, SD; grandchildren Jay (Janell) Martin, SD, and Lisa (Chris) O'Connor, Portland, OR; one great-grandchild, Logan; stepdaughter, Sandra Jolley (Clint) Rapid City and their children, Jon, Sioux Falls, Alexa, Rapid City and Christopher (Kassandra) and their three children of Rapid City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene and former wife, Isabella (Ripplinger); a stepdaughter, Deborah Nierling and a grandson, Barrett Jolley.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. Share online at hertzfuneralhomes.com

