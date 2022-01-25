RAPID CITY | Dennis Small passed away Saturday January 22, 2022 at Monument Health.
He is survived by three children, Rick Small, Renee Small (Jerl Pringle), Natalie Mark, and Tom and Laura Kung all of Rapid City. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and siblings, his wife Jeanette of 63 years, and a son-in-law Ron Mark.
Dennis will be dearly missed by his family and friends as well as his extended family, on both sides and a special step-granddaughter Joleen.
Arrangements can be found at Kirk Funeral Website Rapid City SD.