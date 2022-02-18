RAPID CITY | Derek Allen Jenson, 35, peacefully passed February 9th, 2022, in Minneapolis, MN after battling with pneumonia. His family shared loving goodbyes before he took his final breath and leapt into his next great adventure.

Derek was born January 3, 1987, in Shakopee, MN to Nancy and Joel Jenson. In 1990, the family settled in Huron, SD where many fond memories were made. In 2001, the family moved to Sturgis, SD, where Derek graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 2005.

Upon graduation, Derek joined the Marines – he served his country for nine years and achieved the rank of Sergeant. The Marines allowed Derek to explore the world, making friends along the way until he was honorably discharged in April 2014.

Afterwards, Derek returned to the San Diego area, and then moved to Abingdon, MD to be a special needs childcare provider. In 2016, Derek moved to Williamsport, PA to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He also worked as an Aquatics Director at the YMCA and a Swim Team Coach at Williamsport Area Swim Club. Finally, Derek returned home to The Black Hills of South Dakota in 2020 to be near his family. Most recently, he was employed as a Laboratory Assistant at Monument Health and Sales Associate at Wild Idea Buffalo Co.

Derek is survived by his parents Joel and Nancy Jenson. Siblings Melissa (Adam) Kogel, Joseph (Tanisha) Jenson, Ami Jenson, Jessica Jenson and Valerie Prudich. Sister-in-law Becky Jenson and close family friend Karmen (Travis) Roti. Nieces Ivory, Paige, Mersadez, MaKayla, Breanna, Rainee, Amora, Skylee, Khloe, Oriana and Kylie. Nephews Joseph Jr., Kaloeb, Carter, Landon, Zhane, Gaige, Elijah, Isaiah, Kelton and Kadin. He is preceded in death by his brother Dustin Jenson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, February 21st, 2022 at Fountain Springs Church EAST in Rapid City.