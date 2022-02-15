RAPID CITY | A beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Destiny Dawn Willier left this world unexpectedly, at 43, on January 22, 2022. Born in Rapid City, SD. on January 19, 1979, to Norma and Brent Willier, Destiny grew up in Rapid City, where she attended Central High School before earning her degree at Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School. Destiny was a current student of Psychology at the Ashford University BA Program.

Destiny was a loving artist who was passionate about fashion and beauty. Des was one of the silliest people you would ever meet and enjoyed laughing with others. Her children remember a mother who was brave, colorful, and a graceful woman. We will always remember her infectious smile, laughter, and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

When you think of Destiny, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Destiny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Jackie. She leaves behind her parents, Norma and Brent; sister, Brandy; half-brother, Kevin; sons, Thayne, Robert and Drey; daughter, Jayda; grandchildren, Mason, Horus, Aaliyah, and Amari; grandparents, Lee, Tom, and Jack; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.