RAPID CITY - Diana Fox, 74, of Rapid City, SD passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of February 26, 2022.

Diana was born on October 16, 1947 in Pierre, SD to LeRoy "Frenchy" and Barbara Authier. She was raised with her five siblings on the family farm in Vivian, SD. After graduating from Vivian High School, she attended the University of South Dakota where she met her husband, James Fox. She finished her Bachelor's Degree in English at the University of Wyoming and went on to receive her teaching certificate at Black Hills State University. She was a dedicated English and Social Studies teacher at Dakota Middle School for 24 years. Diana and her husband lovingly raised three daughters at their family home among the ponderosa pines of the Black Hills and later moved into Rapid City.

Diana's life might be best characterized by two identically sounding words: roots and routes. She was proud of her ancestors and loved her family dearly. In her final years, she prepared books for her family and friends that enshrined in writing the old family stories of farm life in South Dakota. She was also an adventurous woman, who traveled the country and the world, taking routes to far off places she could have only dreamed of visiting while growing up on the family farm. After retirement, Diana and her husband, Jim, traveled extensively around the United States in their RV, visiting sites and family along the way. She took great delight in accompanying her grandson to multiple cities when he performed on a National Broadway Tour. Diana gathered her sisters, daughters, and friends for memorable trips abroad to Paris, Quebec, Greece, Poland, Great Britain, and Austria. The Black Hills held a special place in Diana's heart, particularly Sylvan Lake, where the family often gathered and where she and her husband celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Diana's zeal for life was infectious. She was the life of every party, always equipped with a beaming smile and the quickest wit in the room. She was an eternal optimist, even into her final days, and a deeply caring person, often donating her time and money to causes she cared about, near and far. An avid reader, she found immense joy in attending a weekly book club of ladies in Rapid City and passed on her love of knowledge to her daughters and grandchildren.

Diana is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Fox; her three daughters and their husbands: Tamara and Thomas McDonald of Albuquerque, NM; Laura and Ken Erickson of Corrales, NM; and Sarah and Luis Jurado of Tulsa, OK; her five grandchildren: Campbell Erickson, Quinn Erickson, Bibiana Jurado, Luis Andres Jurado, and Karina Jurado; her five siblings: Herb (Nancy) Authier, Teresa (Larry) Authier, Brad (Erin) Authier, Mike (Kim) Authier, and Michele (John) Sufka; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her baby sister, Pamela Sue; and her nephew, Benjamin Authier.

Diana wished for her ashes to be scattered to the wind. Diana's beautiful, vibrant life will be celebrated this summer in South Dakota.