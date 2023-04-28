GOLDEN, CO - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Diane Kay, aged 78, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Custer, South Dakota, she lived most of her adult life in Golden, Colorado.

Diane was a loving wife to Marv for 55 years, devoted mother to Chandra and Kendra, doting grandmother to Casey, Kayden and Kendal and great grandmother to Everett. She was the rock of her family and always put the needs of her loved ones before her own. Her warmth, generosity, and kindness touched the lives of everyone she met, and her absence will be deeply felt by all.