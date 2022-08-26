RAPID CITY - Diane Lucille Bullard, age 79, Rapid City, SD, died unexpectedly of a stroke August 21, 2022, in Rapid City.

Survivors include her husband, Garry Delano Bullard, Rapid City; one son, Gregory Allan Bullard, Seattle, WA; along with her mother, Maxine Edell Tucker, Corals Springs, FL. Her father preceded her in death.

Diane was born July 26, 1943, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to Everett P. and Maxine E. Nickerson. She went to elementary school in Iowa and graduated from George Washington Senior High School, Class of 1961, in Cedar Rapids, IA.

She married her husband, Garry, February 22, 1964, in Des Moines, IA. Rarely apart, they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.

Diane was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, since 1976. The highlight of her professional career, Diane worked tirelessly for over 20 years at the Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City.

Diane was an avid supporter of the visual and performing arts, loved researching and trading stocks, was energetic in her pursuit of tennis and golf, enjoyed frequent travel to visit friends and family, and spent endless hours over the years caring for her beloved Miniature Schnauzers. Everything Diane touched was made better and more fun because of her involvement. She will be deeply missed but remain a happy memory.

The family has elected to not hold a funeral service. Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.