RAPID CITY | Dixie Mae Hillery, 89, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

The daughter of Ray and Ruby Baysinger, she was born at home in Interior on July 6, 1931. While growing up there she met her high school sweetheart Allan “Al” Hillery. They were inseparable during their 64 years of marriage.

Dixie cared for her two children and husband, moving around for her husband's work in the National Park Service in Badlands, Zion, and Wind Cave National Parks. She worked at Paul's Drug in Hot Springs and later at Haggerty's in Rapid City. Her three great-grandchildren, Bjorn, Elliott & Nola Petersen brightened her every day even from afar.

Dixie is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandy Berkey, and son-in-law, Steve; granddaughters, Alicia Inman (Francisco) and Alexa Petersen (Toby); great-grandchildren, Bjorn, Elliott and Nola Petersen; sister-in-law, Alice Baysinger; cherished nieces, nephews and treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan Ray “Al” Hillery; her son, Ronald Allan Hillery; her brother, Jesse Baysinger (Alice); and sister-in-law and her husband, Bonnie and Jim Leiby.

A private family burial will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery.