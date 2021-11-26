SUMMERSET | Dixie Sue Wendt, 65, passed away on November 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held for Dixie at Kirk Funeral Home on December 2 at 11am.
A visitation will take place the night before from 5-7pm at Kirk Funeral Home.
